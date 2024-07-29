Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 646.4% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

