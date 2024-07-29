Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 173 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.6 %

SMCI stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $700.61. 3,340,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,494. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $837.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $823.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

