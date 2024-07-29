Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,925 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $442.45. 509,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,532. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $468.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,982 shares of company stock worth $5,451,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.