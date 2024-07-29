Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,421 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.89. 2,274,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

