Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 87,773 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,773 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $6,275,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AME traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

