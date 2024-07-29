Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 980 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.20% of Repligen worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Down 1.6 %

Repligen stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 608,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,051. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 563.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

