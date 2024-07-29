Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.50. 791,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,328. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

