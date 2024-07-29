Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Cencora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $556,245,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.72. 862,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,247. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.70.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

