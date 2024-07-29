Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

