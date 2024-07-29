Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 773,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 450,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

