Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,555 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.13. 2,072,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

