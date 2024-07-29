Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.49 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.09. The company had a trading volume of 494,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,595. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $184.99 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

