Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

KEYS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.28. 340,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,659. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

