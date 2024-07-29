Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $23,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.20. 730,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average is $204.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

