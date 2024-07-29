Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

