Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.4 %

Fortive stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.26. 1,475,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,808. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.