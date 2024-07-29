Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,992 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $29,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $148.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

