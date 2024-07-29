Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,494 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $6,231,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.18. 906,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.