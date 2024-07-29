Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Up 60%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 60% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 4,713,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 727% from the average daily volume of 569,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$20.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

