Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PIM stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
