QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of QuantaSing Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of QuantaSing Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
QuantaSing Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QSG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 129,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,094. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. QuantaSing Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.75.
QuantaSing Group Company Profile
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
