QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $165,040.70 and approximately $1,625.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,211.04 or 1.00027241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00071320 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198766 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,019.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.