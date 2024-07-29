Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.69 and last traded at $57.82. Approximately 680,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,084,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.