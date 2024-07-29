Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.66. 93,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,785. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $682.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.