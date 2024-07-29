Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/26/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Phathom Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.66. 93,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,785. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $682.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
