Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group lowered Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Renasant currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

RNST stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $37.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 113,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

