Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Shares Down 50%

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) fell 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 230,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 326,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Resolute Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$346,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -2.27.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Resources
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.