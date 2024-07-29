Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 306.51%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics 13.87% -30.70% 8.10% SIGA Technologies 50.48% 51.97% 39.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $101.21 million 1.09 -$570,000.00 $0.20 7.10 SIGA Technologies $139.92 million 5.05 $68.07 million $1.10 9.03

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CytomX Therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats CytomX Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology. It also develops CX-904, a T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC for optimizing the therapeutic index for EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, including colorectal cancer; and CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b PROBODY cytokine. In addition, the company's development pipeline comprises CX-2029, a conditional activated ADC targeting CD71; and BMS-986288, a PROBODY version of non-fucosylated ipilimumab. It has strategic collaborations with Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron, and Moderna. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

