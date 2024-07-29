RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RIOCF opened at $13.06 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

