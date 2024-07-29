RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RIOCF opened at $13.06 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.