Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Up 40.6% in July

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,908. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

