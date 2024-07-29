Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Robert Half by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. 203,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,059. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

