Robert Qutub Sells 2,500 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.2 %

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.10. The company had a trading volume of 219,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.97 and its 200-day moving average is $223.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

