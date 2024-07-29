Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 835.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

