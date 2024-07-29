Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $171.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

NYSE:TFII traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.77. 15,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

