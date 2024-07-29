Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $219.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769. Safran has a 52-week low of $150.56 and a 52-week high of $241.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.52.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

