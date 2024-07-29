Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
