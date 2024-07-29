Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

