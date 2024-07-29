Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in July

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

SRAFF stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Monday. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

