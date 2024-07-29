SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

SAP Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SAP stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.20. 1,004,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.76. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $214.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

