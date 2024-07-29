Sapphire Tops One Day Volume of $3,857.22 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $3,857.22 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,834,422,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,813,842,172 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

