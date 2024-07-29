Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in July

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,061,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.3 days.

SAPIF remained flat at $22.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Saputo has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

