SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,500 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 736,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 439.6 days.

SBI Trading Down 4.9 %

SBI stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96. SBI has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

