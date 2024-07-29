Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in July

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

