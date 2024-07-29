Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in July

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $32.50.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.