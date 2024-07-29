Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sernova in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sernova
Sernova Trading Up 7.0 %
Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Sernova
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sernova
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- It’s Time to Rotate Into These Russell 2000 Stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nearly 100% Accurate Indicator Reveals Top Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.