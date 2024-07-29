Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sernova in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

SEOVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 34,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,626. Sernova has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

