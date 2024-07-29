SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,286,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 3,119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,124.0 days.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGHHF traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.91 and a one year high of C$15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.32.
About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
