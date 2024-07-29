SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,286,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 3,119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,124.0 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGHHF traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.91 and a one year high of C$15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.32.

Get SG Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.