SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,286,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 3,119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,124.0 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGHHF traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.91 and a one year high of C$15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.32.

About SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

