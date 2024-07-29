Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Down 46.1% in July

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 13,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

SHCR remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Friday. 977,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.50. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

