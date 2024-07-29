Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Trifast Stock Performance
Shares of TRI stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 75.20 ($0.97). 535,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.36 million, a PE ratio of -2,506.67 and a beta of 1.14. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 65.80 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.62 ($1.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.14.
About Trifast
