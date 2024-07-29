Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Trifast Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 75.20 ($0.97). 535,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.36 million, a PE ratio of -2,506.67 and a beta of 1.14. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 65.80 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.62 ($1.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.14.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

