Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Decreases By 21.0%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Annaly Capital Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $110,244,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after buying an additional 3,762,652 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,671,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 1,572,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NLY
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.