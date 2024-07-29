Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Drops By 35.7%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banzai International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Banzai International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Banzai International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 383,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,864. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

