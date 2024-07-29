Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Drops By 28.7%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,962,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 4,155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 389.7 days.

Beach Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

