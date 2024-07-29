Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Expands By 47.5%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BETRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,967. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

