Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Decreases By 28.6%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

Shares of BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $1.24.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.